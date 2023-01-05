Iraq Public Holiday due to Bad Weather

2023/01/05 | 05:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani has directed the suspension of official working hours on Thursday (5th January) due to "bad weather" in most of Iraq.According to Rudaw, heavy rains have affected many parts of the country this week.(Source: General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers, Rudaw)

