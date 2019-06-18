All roads leading to Tahrir Square in Baghdad closed

2019/06/18 | 15:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Security forces closed on Tuesday morning all roads leading
to Tahrir Square in central Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security source said.
This comes after calls to launch demonstrations to protest
the political process and the deterioration in services provided by the
government to the Iraqi people.
More details will be provided soon.
Security forces closed on Tuesday morning all roads leading
to Tahrir Square in central Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security source said.
This comes after calls to launch demonstrations to protest
the political process and the deterioration in services provided by the
government to the Iraqi people.
More details will be provided soon.