All roads leading to Tahrir Square in Baghdad closed

2019/06/18 | 15:15



Security forces closed on Tuesday morning all roads leading



to Tahrir Square in central Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security source said.



This comes after calls to launch demonstrations to protest



the political process and the deterioration in services provided by the



government to the Iraqi people.







More details will be provided soon.











