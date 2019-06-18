عربي | كوردى


All roads leading to Tahrir Square in Baghdad closed

All roads leading to Tahrir Square in Baghdad closed
2019/06/18 | 15:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Security forces closed on Tuesday morning all roads leading

to Tahrir Square in central Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security source said.

This comes after calls to launch demonstrations to protest

the political process and the deterioration in services provided by the

government to the Iraqi people.



More details will be provided soon.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW