White House: the US looks at ways to target Iranian drone production further

2023/01/05 | 10:22 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ The White House revealed that the United States would follow new ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls.In a statement, the White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, "We are assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran's access to technologies used in drones." The United States has previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.But Iran denied saying Kyiv has no proof of Iranian-made drones being used by Russia in the war.

