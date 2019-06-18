Military Intelligence Directorate Penetrates Terrorist Sleeping cell in Ramadi

2019/06/18 | 15:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA, Baghdad-
The Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Tuesday, today, that it has succeded in penetrating a terrorist sleeping cell, thus foiling a terror attack in Ramadi.
An announcement by the directorate, copy of which was received by INA, pointed out that ‘detachments affiliated to the Military Intelligence Directorate’s 10th division, in cooperation with intelligence apparatus of the 39th brigade, were capable of penetrating a terrorist sleeping cell in two areas, Albu Farraj and Albu Assaf, both in Ramadi, arresting all members of the cell, which was plotting a terror attack in the governorate within the coming days.
‘All members of this cell’, the announcement added ‘are persons wanted by law under article 4 of the Terrorism act.’
INA, Baghdad-
The Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Tuesday, today, that it has succeded in penetrating a terrorist sleeping cell, thus foiling a terror attack in Ramadi.
An announcement by the directorate, copy of which was received by INA, pointed out that ‘detachments affiliated to the Military Intelligence Directorate’s 10th division, in cooperation with intelligence apparatus of the 39th brigade, were capable of penetrating a terrorist sleeping cell in two areas, Albu Farraj and Albu Assaf, both in Ramadi, arresting all members of the cell, which was plotting a terror attack in the governorate within the coming days.
‘All members of this cell’, the announcement added ‘are persons wanted by law under article 4 of the Terrorism act.’