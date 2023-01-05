"No legal basis" to assassinate Soleimani and Al-Muhandis: the Iraqi head of the Supreme Council

2023/01/05 | 14:36 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On the anniversary of the assassination of the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and the Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq, Faeq Zaidan considered the US operation, a "treacherous crime."At an official ceremony on this occasion, Zaidan said, "This tragic memory is a treacherous crime with no legal basis."Zaidan stressed that the judiciary would take legal measures against whoever was involved in assassinating "the leaders of victory." Recalling the arrest warrant against the former US president, Donald Trump, "who confessed to committing the crime."In January 2020, the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi PMF commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a US air strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

