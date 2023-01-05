Shia Ulema Council of Afghanistan praises Iraq's stance with the Afghans

2023/01/05 | 15:18 - Source: Shafaq News



"Ayatullah al-Sistani urged leaders not to leave the "oppressed people of Afghanistan alone in this challenging situation and not to withhold any help to alleviate their suffering."The delegation also met the Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, met, in Baghdad, a delegation from the Shia Ulema Council of Afghanistan.In a statement, the Iraqi presidency said Rashid expressed Iraq's "sympathy with the Afghans, support for civil and societal peace, and cohesion among all its components."The president stressed the importance of internal dialogue in Afghanistan and finding a government representing all components.In turn, the delegation praised Iraq's supportive positions of the Afghan people.Earlier, the delegation met Grand Ayatullah Sayyid al-Sistani.According to his office, his Eminence expressed "great regret and sorrow for the many forms of suffering and hardships that the nation of Afghanistan has endured in the last few decades, referring to the various atrocities that in this era are being perpetrated on everyone, especially the women of the country."Ayatullah al-Sistani urged leaders not to leave the "oppressed people of Afghanistan alone in this challenging situation and not to withhold any help to alleviate their suffering."The delegation also met the Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali.

