FIIA: six ISIS members were detained in Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar

2023/01/05 | 16:14 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency (FIIA) stated that six people affiliated with ISIS were arrested in three governorates.The Agency explained that three terrorists were apprehended in Saladin, two in Kirkuk, and one in Al-Anbar.In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing; the most massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq's first extensive suicide bombing in five years.

Sponsored Links