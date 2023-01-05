PUK to meet with Masrour Barzani soon

2023/01/05 | 17:38 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Rebwar Ahmed, said on Thursday that his party is willing to hold a meeting with the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, to make changes in the cabinet.Ismail said in a press statement that the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party will also meet soon to discuss and address the pending differences between them.Last year, the Minister of Interior in the Kurdistan Region, Rebar Ahmed, said that changes will be made to the Kurdistan Regional Government in 2023.

