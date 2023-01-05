dnata breaks ground on $14mn cargo warehouse in Iraq

2023/01/05 | 19:06 - Source: Iraq News

Posted on January 5, 2023

The air service provider says it provides quality and reliable ground handling, cargo, catering and retail services at over 120 airports in 19 countries

Global air and travel services provider dnata has broken ground on a $14mn cargo warehouse at Erbil International Airport (EBL) in Iraq.



The firm says the warehouse will support the expansion of its operations at the terminal and will create 50 new direct jobs with dnata in the country.

The cargo warehouse is scheduled for completion in September 2024 and will be capable of processing 100,000t of cargo annually including perishables, pharmaceuticals and dangerous goods.



dnata said it will also implement its advanced ‘OneCargo’ system within the facility, digitising processes and maximising efficiencies across its cargo operations in the country.

The foundation stone for the facility was recently revealed by dnata’s Senior Vice President for UAE and Iraq Airport Operations, Jaffar Dawood.

Dawood said, “We are delighted to expand our operations in response to the growing demand for our reliable and safe cargo services in Erbil.



Our new facility will incorporate cutting-edge technologies and the latest carbon reduction initiatives in design and operation, ensuring the highest level of operational and environmental efficiency for our customers.



We stay committed to the Iraqi aviation industry and continue to invest in our operations to contribute to the development of Erbil as a regional cargo hub.”

According to dnata, the facility will be equipped with the latest technologies including thermal insulation to reduce the building’s environmental impact by maintaining low CO2 manufacturing emissions and operating costs.



In addition, the facility’s environmentally sustainable features include a water harvesting system, which recycles condensed water, low energy skylighting, and an all-electric forklift fleet.

dnata’s latest expansion follows the opening of a new, advanced cool chain facility and a bus maintenance facility in 2022 at the airport.



The company said it is currently provides ground handling and cargo services to over 25 airlines with a team of over 400 aviation professionals.

The air services major said it has, in recent years, made a number of strategic investments in new cargo facilities in London and Manchester (UK), Karachi and Lahore (Pakistan), and additional cargo capacity and infrastructure in Brussels (Belgium), Sydney (Australia) and Toronto (Canada).

Last January, it announced an investment of over US $212mn in one of the world’s largest and most advanced cargo facility, dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, at Schiphol Airport in The Netherlands.

