Iraqi Shares Out-Perform World Markets
2023/01/05 | 19:32 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Iraqi stock market, as measured by Rabee Securities ISX Index, has out-performed the main international markets over the past year, closing at IQD910.3 / $774.8 (-0.8%/-3.8% YTD change).

(Please note: USD RSISX Index was updated for year-end closing with FX rate of 1525 (Dec.

29)).

This fall of 3.8 percent in […]

