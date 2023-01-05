Iraqi Shares Out-Perform World Markets

2023/01/05 | 19:32 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi stock market, as measured by Rabee Securities ISX Index, has out-performed the main international markets over the past year, closing at IQD910.3 / $774.8 (-0.8%/-3.8% YTD change).
(Please note: USD RSISX Index was updated for year-end closing with FX rate of 1525 (Dec.
29)).
This fall of 3.8 percent in […]
