Al-Sudani reiterates Iraq's full support for Afghanistan

2023/01/05 | 20:46 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, received on Thursday a delegation of the Shia Ulema Council headed by Sheikh Al-Akbari.
A statement by the Prime Minister's office said that the meeting discussed the recent developments in Arab and Islamic countries.
PM al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's full support for the Afghan people, calling for adopting dialogue as a way to address issues and face violence.
A statement by the Prime Minister's office said that the meeting discussed the recent developments in Arab and Islamic countries.
PM al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's full support for the Afghan people, calling for adopting dialogue as a way to address issues and face violence.