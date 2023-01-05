Gulf Cup: Iraq draws closer to Arab Neighbours

2023/01/05 | 21:32 - Source: Iraq News

From Amwaj Media.

Gulf Cup gives Iraq chance to draw closer to Arab neighbors

Iraq is about to embark on a new chapter in its sporting history.



From 6th-19th January, Basra will host the 25th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup (AGC), a biennial football tournament amongst Gulf Arab states.

Iraq will be the venue of a major international football competition for the first time since it both hosted and won the AGC in 1979.

Eight regional teams-Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen-will participate in the tournament.

Matches will take place at the Basra International Stadium and the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium (pictured), venues with capacities of 65,000 and 30,000 spectators respectively.

