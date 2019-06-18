Home › Baghdad Post › Hong Kong leader apologizes, has heard the people 'loud and clear'

2019/06/18 | 17:00



Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday said she had heard the people "loud and clear" and apologized again for recent upheaval after some of the most violent protests in the city against an extradition bill that she had promoted. The bill would allow case-by-case extraditions to mainland China and despite its postponement, about two million people spilled on to the streets on Sunday, demanding Lam scrap the bill entirely and step down.