Hong Kong leader apologizes, has heard the people 'loud and clear'

2019/06/18 | 17:00
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday said she had

heard the people “loud and clear” and apologized again for recent upheaval

after some of the most violent protests in the city against an extradition bill

that she had promoted.The bill would allow case-by-case extraditions to mainland

China and despite its postponement, about two million people spilled on to the

streets on Sunday, demanding Lam scrap the bill entirely and step down.







