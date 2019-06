Hong Kong leader apologizes, has heard the people 'loud and clear'

2019/06/18 | 17:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday said she hadheard the people “loud and clear” and apologized again for recent upheavalafter some of the most violent protests in the city against an extradition billthat she had promoted.The bill would allow case-by-case extraditions to mainlandChina and despite its postponement, about two million people spilled on to thestreets on Sunday, demanding Lam scrap the bill entirely and step down.