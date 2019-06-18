Hong Kong leader apologizes, has heard the people 'loud and clear'

2019/06/18 | 17:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday said she had
heard the people “loud and clear” and apologized again for recent upheaval
after some of the most violent protests in the city against an extradition bill
that she had promoted.The bill would allow case-by-case extraditions to mainland
China and despite its postponement, about two million people spilled on to the
streets on Sunday, demanding Lam scrap the bill entirely and step down.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday said she had
heard the people “loud and clear” and apologized again for recent upheaval
after some of the most violent protests in the city against an extradition bill
that she had promoted.The bill would allow case-by-case extraditions to mainland
China and despite its postponement, about two million people spilled on to the
streets on Sunday, demanding Lam scrap the bill entirely and step down.