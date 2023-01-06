2023/01/06 | 05:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi prime minister sees tensions spike with political allies Differences are growing between Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani and his political ally in parliament, the Coordination Framework.Click here to […]

read more Iraqi PM sees Tensions spike with Political Allies first appeared on Iraq Business News.