عربي | كوردى


Former UEFA head Platini detained in Qatar World Cup investigation

Former UEFA head Platini detained in Qatar World Cup investigation
2019/06/18 | 17:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Michel Platini, the former head of European football

association UEFA, was detained for questioning by French police on Tuesday over

the awarding of the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament to Qatar, a judicial

source told Reuters.Platini’s lawyer, William Bourdon, said his client was

innocent of all charges.The detention of the former soccer star was first reported

by French investigative website Mediapart.France’s national financial prosecutor’s office, which

specializes in investigating economic crimes and corruption, has been leading a

probe into the awarding of the 2022 tournament to the Gulf emirate since 2016.It is looking into possible offences including private

corruption, conspiracy and influence peddling.Officials with Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee said

they had no immediate comment.FIFA, the world governing body of soccer, said it was aware

of the reports concerning Platini, who is a former FIFA vice-president, but

said it had no details on the investigation.FIFA “reiterates its full commitment to cooperating with the

authorities in any given country of the world where investigations are taking

place in connection with football activities,” it said in a statement.The decision in December 2010 to award the World Cup to

Qatar surprised many given the lack of potential local audiences for the games,

the extremely hot summer weather, and the poor performance of the country’s

national squad. It will be the first Arab state to host the competition.Le Monde newspaper reported that prosecutors were

particularly looking into a lunch hosted by France’s then president, Nicolas

Sarkozy, nine days before the vote that awarded the cup to Qatar. Platini and

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who was Qatar’s prime minister and is now the

country’s emir, were guests at the lunch.Platini has since acknowledged that he supported Qatar over

a rival bid from the United States in the vote, but said Sarkozy “never asked

him to”, the newspaper said.Two of Sarkozy’s aides at that time, then Elysee secretary

general Claude Gueant and Sarkozy’s adviser for sports Sophie Dion, were also

questioned by police on Tuesday, judicial sources confirmed to Reuters. Dion

remains detained with Platini. Gueant is a “free suspect”, the source said.A lawyer for Gueant, who was later appointed interior

minister by Sarkozy, was not immediately available for comment. A spokeswoman

for Sarkozy declined to comment. A lawyer for Dion could not immediately be reached

for comment.Under French law, suspects can be held for questioning for

up to 48 hours.Platini was forced to leave his job as UEFA chief after he

was investigated in another case over 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.8 million)

that he received from FIFA in 2011. He was cleared in that case.As a player in the 1970s and 1980s, Platini was a prolific

striker, mainly for Saint-Etienne in France and Juventus in Italy. He played in

three world cups, captaining the national squad to the semi-finals in both 1982

and 1986.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW