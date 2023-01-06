WhatsApp fighting censorship with proxy workaround

2023/01/06 | 12:44 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ WhatsApp is launching a proxy server to combat censorship in some countries and will allow users to circumvent internet blocks.
Access to the app is currently banned in several countries including China, North Korea, Syria, Qatar, and Iran.
The shift to proxies on WhatsApp was announced following the protests in Iran that prompted the local government to block access to the app in September.
“For people with government restrictions on internet access, such as was the case with Iran, usage of a proxy server can let people retain a connection to WhatsApp and the rest of the free, uncensored internet,” Juras Juršėnas told BBC News.
Juršėnas who works for Oxylabs, a proxy and online data collection company, added that the proxy “will allow people around the world to stay connected even if their internet access is blocked by some malicious actors.” ADVERTISEMENT Proxy support will be available on WhatsApp worldwide and is being set up by volunteers and organizations while aiming to provide the same amount of privacy and security users have come to expect.
The company says users’ data and messages will not be available to third parties, the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta, and will continue to use end-to-end encryption on the app.
WhatsApp wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday that it is working to “fight for your right to communicate freely and privately,” and in a separate blog post, wrote the proxy is more important than ever as communities across the world have encountered internet shutdowns and are denied access to the app.
G/O Media may get a commission Lego Valentine's Bear IN STOCK! Lego Valentine's Bear ~
Access to the app is currently banned in several countries including China, North Korea, Syria, Qatar, and Iran.
The shift to proxies on WhatsApp was announced following the protests in Iran that prompted the local government to block access to the app in September.
“For people with government restrictions on internet access, such as was the case with Iran, usage of a proxy server can let people retain a connection to WhatsApp and the rest of the free, uncensored internet,” Juras Juršėnas told BBC News.
Juršėnas who works for Oxylabs, a proxy and online data collection company, added that the proxy “will allow people around the world to stay connected even if their internet access is blocked by some malicious actors.” ADVERTISEMENT Proxy support will be available on WhatsApp worldwide and is being set up by volunteers and organizations while aiming to provide the same amount of privacy and security users have come to expect.
The company says users’ data and messages will not be available to third parties, the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta, and will continue to use end-to-end encryption on the app.
WhatsApp wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday that it is working to “fight for your right to communicate freely and privately,” and in a separate blog post, wrote the proxy is more important than ever as communities across the world have encountered internet shutdowns and are denied access to the app.
G/O Media may get a commission Lego Valentine's Bear IN STOCK! Lego Valentine's Bear ~