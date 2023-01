2023/01/06 | 15:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, arrived in Basra on Friday, to attend the Arabian Gulf Cup scheduled to kick off today.The Iraq National Football Team will face its Omani counterpart in today’s match.