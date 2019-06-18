Home › Baghdad Post › Boris Johnson gets new boost in race to become UK prime minister

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Boris Johnson got a fresh boost in the race to becomeBritain’s prime minister on Tuesday when another former rival in the racebacked him to lead the country out of its Brexit crisis.Hours before the six contenders were due to be whittled downby the party’s lawmakers, Andrea Leadsom declared her support for Johnson, theclear favorite.“He is the best placed to get us out of the EU at the end ofOctober,” Leadsom, a former leader of the House of Commons who was eliminatedfrom the contest last week, told LBC radio. “Secondly, I do believe he is anelection winner.”On Monday, health minister Matt Hancock, who quit the raceon Friday, also backed Johnson, despite their contrasting views on Brexit.Johnson, a former London mayor and foreign minister, says hewill take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31 whether or not there isa deal with Brussels to smooth the transition, potentially setting up a fightwith parliament.Sterling fell to its lowest level against the US dollar innearly six months as investors worried about the prospect of a big Brexit shockto the world’s fifth-biggest economy.“It looks like Boris Johnson is going to be the next primeminister unless there is a big surprise and that indicates a loomingconfrontation with the European Union,” said Lee Hardman, a FX strategist atMUFG in London.A Bank of England policymaker said he was worried about therisk of capital flight which had grown since the Brexit referendum three yearsago.“Right now the stock of foreign funding is potentially moreflighty than it was in 2016,” Anil Kashyap, a member of the BoE’s FinancialPolicy Committee, told lawmakers.Analysts have also said the scale of promises for morespending or tax cuts by many leadership contenders threaten to break Britain’sexisting budget targets.Johnson has promised to cut income tax for high earnerswhile foreign minister Jeremy Hunt says he would slash corporation tax.Environment minister Michael Gove suggests replacing Value Added Tax with a“lower, simpler” sales tax.DEBATE CHALLENGECandidates who do not receive the backing of more than 33 ofthe 313 Conservative lawmakers in Tuesday’s vote will be eliminated. If allcandidates have more than 32 votes, the one with the fewest is eliminated.Johnson won the support of 114 Conservative lawmakers in thefirst round of the leadership contest. The result of Tuesday’s second round ofvoting is due around 1700 GMT.The candidates who survive the second round of voting weredue to participate in a televised debate at 1900 GMT.Johnson opted not to appear in a first debate on Sunday andstayed away from question-and-answer sessions in parliament that the other fivecandidates attended on Monday.His rivals kept up their calls on Johnson to spell out hisplans for Brexit in more detail.“What I find alarming and I want to try to clarify as soonas possible, hopefully in these debates this evening, is that half the peoplein his campaign have got the impression that he intends to leave on Oct. 31with no deal,” Rory Stewart, Britain’s aid minister, told BBC radio.“And the other half seem to have got the impression thathe’s going for the softest of soft Brexits. The only way that we are going tohave stability in our government, or our party or our country, is if peopletrust us.”Johnson’s rivals hope that during Tuesday’s debate he willcommit more of the gaffes that have marked his career.But, barring a major upset, he looks set to make the finaltwo in the race. The mainly pro-Brexit Conservative Party members will cast thedeciding votes in July.