Boris Johnson gets new boost in race to become UK prime minister

2019/06/18 | 17:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Boris Johnson got a fresh boost in the race to become

Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday when another former rival in the race

backed him to lead the country out of its Brexit crisis.Hours before the six contenders were due to be whittled down

by the party’s lawmakers, Andrea Leadsom declared her support for Johnson, the

clear favorite.“He is the best placed to get us out of the EU at the end of

October,” Leadsom, a former leader of the House of Commons who was eliminated

from the contest last week, told LBC radio. “Secondly, I do believe he is an

election winner.”On Monday, health minister Matt Hancock, who quit the race

on Friday, also backed Johnson, despite their contrasting views on Brexit.Johnson, a former London mayor and foreign minister, says he

will take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31 whether or not there is

a deal with Brussels to smooth the transition, potentially setting up a fight

with parliament.Sterling fell to its lowest level against the US dollar in

nearly six months as investors worried about the prospect of a big Brexit shock

to the world’s fifth-biggest economy.“It looks like Boris Johnson is going to be the next prime

minister unless there is a big surprise and that indicates a looming

confrontation with the European Union,” said Lee Hardman, a FX strategist at

MUFG in London.A Bank of England policymaker said he was worried about the

risk of capital flight which had grown since the Brexit referendum three years

ago.“Right now the stock of foreign funding is potentially more

flighty than it was in 2016,” Anil Kashyap, a member of the BoE’s Financial

Policy Committee, told lawmakers.Analysts have also said the scale of promises for more

spending or tax cuts by many leadership contenders threaten to break Britain’s

existing budget targets.Johnson has promised to cut income tax for high earners

while foreign minister Jeremy Hunt says he would slash corporation tax.

Environment minister Michael Gove suggests replacing Value Added Tax with a

“lower, simpler” sales tax.DEBATE CHALLENGECandidates who do not receive the backing of more than 33 of

the 313 Conservative lawmakers in Tuesday’s vote will be eliminated. If all

candidates have more than 32 votes, the one with the fewest is eliminated.Johnson won the support of 114 Conservative lawmakers in the

first round of the leadership contest. The result of Tuesday’s second round of

voting is due around 1700 GMT.The candidates who survive the second round of voting were

due to participate in a televised debate at 1900 GMT.Johnson opted not to appear in a first debate on Sunday and

stayed away from question-and-answer sessions in parliament that the other five

candidates attended on Monday.His rivals kept up their calls on Johnson to spell out his

plans for Brexit in more detail.“What I find alarming and I want to try to clarify as soon

as possible, hopefully in these debates this evening, is that half the people

in his campaign have got the impression that he intends to leave on Oct. 31

with no deal,” Rory Stewart, Britain’s aid minister, told BBC radio.“And the other half seem to have got the impression that

he’s going for the softest of soft Brexits. The only way that we are going to

have stability in our government, or our party or our country, is if people

trust us.”Johnson’s rivals hope that during Tuesday’s debate he will

commit more of the gaffes that have marked his career.But, barring a major upset, he looks set to make the final

two in the race. The mainly pro-Brexit Conservative Party members will cast the

deciding votes in July.



