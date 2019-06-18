UN finds 'systemic failures' in its Rohingya response

2019/06/18 | 18:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United Nations experienced "systemic failures"
in its handling of the situation in Myanmar leading up to the 2017 mass exodus
of Rohingya, a UN report said on Monday.The finding came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
in February ordered the internal review of the world body's operations in
Myanmar after its officials in the country were accused of ignoring warning
signs of the attacks against the Rohingya, a Muslim minority.Today some 740,000 Rohingya are living in camps in
Bangladesh after fleeing Myanmar's northern Rakhine state during a 2017
military campaign the UN has described as ethnic cleansing.The report says that while "it is difficult to assign
responsibility for systemic failures," there is a shared responsibility
"on the part of all parties involved" in not "conveying more forcefully
the United Nations' principled concerns regarding grave human rights
violations."Some of the criticism of the UN has focused on allegations
that the world body's then-resident coordinator, Renata Lok-Dessallien,
downplayed concerns about worsening abuses against the Rohingya in favor of
prioritizing economic cooperation with Myanmar's government.The UN has denied those claims.But the 36-page report authored by veteran Guatemalan
diplomat Gert Rosenthal and shared with UN member states denounces a
"dynamic of divisions rather than cohesion within the UN system",
"the absence of a clear and unified strategy" and shortcomings of
"systematic and unified analysis from the field."'Unease' over rightsRosenthal wrote that the UN "needs to improve,
systematize and share the gathering of data, information and analysis of events
on the ground in real time," and if there are "diverse
interpretations coming from different quarters," they should be shared and
efforts made to understand them.Among the causes of the UN's failures, the diplomat notes
"the initial fascination on the part of the international community with
the political transition, based in no small part on the almost legendary status
that Aung San Suu Kyi had reached," referring to the country's civilian
leader.He said then-United Nations High Commissioner for Human
Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein most consistently called out the rights violations
taking place but this led to "some unease among those in the UN who
favored the 'quiet diplomacy' approach."Asked Monday about the report, UN spokesman Stephane
Dujarric said Guterres has accepted the recommendations "and is committed
to implementing them so as to improve the performance of the United Nations
system."But Louis Charbonneau, United Nations director at Human
Rights Watch, said the UN needs to hold accountable "UN officials most
responsible for ignoring ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.""UN 'lessons-learned' reports about its failure to act
in the face of mass atrocities have become almost routine," he said.
in its handling of the situation in Myanmar leading up to the 2017 mass exodus
of Rohingya, a UN report said on Monday.The finding came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
in February ordered the internal review of the world body's operations in
Myanmar after its officials in the country were accused of ignoring warning
signs of the attacks against the Rohingya, a Muslim minority.Today some 740,000 Rohingya are living in camps in
Bangladesh after fleeing Myanmar's northern Rakhine state during a 2017
military campaign the UN has described as ethnic cleansing.The report says that while "it is difficult to assign
responsibility for systemic failures," there is a shared responsibility
"on the part of all parties involved" in not "conveying more forcefully
the United Nations' principled concerns regarding grave human rights
violations."Some of the criticism of the UN has focused on allegations
that the world body's then-resident coordinator, Renata Lok-Dessallien,
downplayed concerns about worsening abuses against the Rohingya in favor of
prioritizing economic cooperation with Myanmar's government.The UN has denied those claims.But the 36-page report authored by veteran Guatemalan
diplomat Gert Rosenthal and shared with UN member states denounces a
"dynamic of divisions rather than cohesion within the UN system",
"the absence of a clear and unified strategy" and shortcomings of
"systematic and unified analysis from the field."'Unease' over rightsRosenthal wrote that the UN "needs to improve,
systematize and share the gathering of data, information and analysis of events
on the ground in real time," and if there are "diverse
interpretations coming from different quarters," they should be shared and
efforts made to understand them.Among the causes of the UN's failures, the diplomat notes
"the initial fascination on the part of the international community with
the political transition, based in no small part on the almost legendary status
that Aung San Suu Kyi had reached," referring to the country's civilian
leader.He said then-United Nations High Commissioner for Human
Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein most consistently called out the rights violations
taking place but this led to "some unease among those in the UN who
favored the 'quiet diplomacy' approach."Asked Monday about the report, UN spokesman Stephane
Dujarric said Guterres has accepted the recommendations "and is committed
to implementing them so as to improve the performance of the United Nations
system."But Louis Charbonneau, United Nations director at Human
Rights Watch, said the UN needs to hold accountable "UN officials most
responsible for ignoring ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.""UN 'lessons-learned' reports about its failure to act
in the face of mass atrocities have become almost routine," he said.