An armed attack wounds an Iraqi soldier north of Baghdad

2023/01/06 | 21:18 - Source: Shafaq News



Recently, ISIS resumed its activities in Al-Tarmiyah and clashed with the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization forces, killing and wounding many from both sides (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, armed men believed to be affiliated with ISIS attacked the Iraqi forces north of Baghdad.A security source told Shafaq News agency, "the attack targeted a tower of the security forces in the Al-Tarmiyah district and resulted in the injury of one soldier.Recently, ISIS resumed its activities in Al-Tarmiyah and clashed with the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization forces, killing and wounding many from both sides

