President Barzani on Arabian Gulf Cup: I am proud of this Iraqi achievement

2023/01/06 | 22:40 - Source: Shafaq News



The tournament will be hosted in Iraq for the first time since 1979, in the city of Basra (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed his Pleasure in attending the opening ceremony of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq.Barzani said on Twitter, "I congratulate our dear people in Basra and all our people for hosting this important championship." "I am proud of this Iraqi achievement and welcome the countries participating in the tournament with my sincere wishes of success for all." The 25th Arabian Gulf Cup, known as Khaleeji Zain 25 for sponsorship reasons, will be the 25th edition of the biennial football competition for the eight members of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation.The tournament will be hosted in Iraq for the first time since 1979, in the city of Basra

