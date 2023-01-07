2023/01/07 | 05:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Laure Al Khoury and Salam Faraj for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.In Iraq, graft helps push property prices out of reach Real estate in Iraq has become a popular way to launder money, including stolen public […]

read more Graft helps push Iraqi Property Prices out of reach first appeared on Iraq Business News.