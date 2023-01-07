Two Health Centers to be built in Erbil

2023/01/07 | 05:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is building two health centers in Erbil's Sebardan and Farmanbaran neighborhoods which will provide free health services to people.Saman Salman, the media director of the health ministry spoke about the allocated budget and said "the allocated budget for building the health centers is 1.320 billion [Iraqi dinars] and it […]

