Iraq.. an unprecedented celebration of the “Gulf 25” teams, after an absence of 44 years

2023/01/07 | 06:18 - Source: Iraq News



“Gulf 25” will take the via Friday, from Basra, until January 19, with the participation of 8 teams: Iraq (host country), Bahrain (champions in office), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait and Yemen.



Iraq hosted the “Arabian Gulf Cup” for the first time in 1979 and won it, and with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) banned since 1999, which organizes football competitions in the country due to the conditions of security, Baghdad was not in able to organize the tournament in 2014, before the ban was partially lifted in 2018.



With the return to host the “Gulf Cup” for the second time in the history of Iraq, the streets and shops of Basra have witnessed a unprecedented atmosphere, including young Iraqis drawing murals with sports designs and the flags of participating countries.



The flags of the participating countries were also flown in much of Basra’s streets, and its streets were thronged with fans from different countries in their traditional costumes, especially before the start of Friday night’s opening match, between Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman.



And short video clips circulated, via ‘Twitter’, showing a large welcome from Iraqis on the streets of Basra to supporters from various countries of the tournament.



Video clips were also circulated with welcome songs and other folk songs, including the title “The people of the Gulf are our brother”, and others of Omanis singing: “O people of Basra, we (we) have reached you, the people of generosity, you (you) and we have come to you (we have come to you).” The Iraqi public celebration was noteworthy, with the arrival of the Saudi national coach on Thursday at the “Iqama” hotel in Basra.



In front of the bus, the Iraqis raised the Saudi flag and sang songs and phrases of encouragement for the “Al-Akhdar” team, in an image that heartens the Arabs who won the World Cup hosted by Qatar, especially after the defeat against the Argentine national team.



Bassem Al-Khazraji, an Iraqi, celebrated via ‘Twitter’ the rousing clip of the reception, saying, ‘Iraqi fans receive Saudi team bus.



Have you seen this scene yet? An Arab team was welcomed in like this from fans in an Arab country?” While Bahraini journalist Muhammad Qassim described the atmosphere of the celebration in Basra as “beautiful hospitable people,” commentator of “Al-Kass Sports Channels,” Khaled Al -Hadi confirmed his happiness with “these joys,” the Iraqi News Agency reported on Friday, and the agency confirmed that “On Friday morning the Basra Corniche was filled with a large number of Iraqi families from various provinces, and its streets were filled with many vehicles coming from the Gulf for encouragement.” The agency quoted the director of the department of media of the Basra police, Bassem Ghanim al-Maliki, who stated: “The security situation in the province is safe and stable, and everyone has noticed this through the brothers of the Gulf countries roaming freely and without the escort of the forces of safety”.



And the Civil Aviation Authority of Iraq confirmed on Friday that Basra International Airport is seeing a momentum in flights for upcoming Arab and Gulf delegations.



And this Iraqi celebration through this unprecedented atmosphere has strengthened the high hopes among the leaders in Iraq for the success of the organization and the strengthening of Gulf cooperation with Baghdad.



And the head of the Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq, Sheikh Hammam Hamoudi, said on Friday, in a statement: “We all hope that the brothers, through the Gulf 25, will learn about the reality of Iraq and its people, in so that everyone will initiate greater cooperation and integration”.



Mohsen al-Mandalawi, first vice speaker of the House of Representatives, said in a statement: “There must be respect and reverence for the position of the people of Basra on generous hospitality and warm welcome to Gulf teams and fans,” calling on Iraqis to encourage all teams in the league.



(Anatolia) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Basra: The city of Basra in southern Iraq continues an unprecedented celebration of the “Gulf 25” soccer teams, which Baghdad is organizing again after an absence of some 44 years.“Gulf 25” will take the via Friday, from Basra, until January 19, with the participation of 8 teams: Iraq (host country), Bahrain (champions in office), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait and Yemen.Iraq hosted the “Arabian Gulf Cup” for the first time in 1979 and won it, and with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) banned since 1999, which organizes football competitions in the country due to the conditions of security, Baghdad was not in able to organize the tournament in 2014, before the ban was partially lifted in 2018.With the return to host the “Gulf Cup” for the second time in the history of Iraq, the streets and shops of Basra have witnessed a unprecedented atmosphere, including young Iraqis drawing murals with sports designs and the flags of participating countries.The flags of the participating countries were also flown in much of Basra’s streets, and its streets were thronged with fans from different countries in their traditional costumes, especially before the start of Friday night’s opening match, between Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman.And short video clips circulated, via ‘Twitter’, showing a large welcome from Iraqis on the streets of Basra to supporters from various countries of the tournament.Video clips were also circulated with welcome songs and other folk songs, including the title “The people of the Gulf are our brother”, and others of Omanis singing: “O people of Basra, we (we) have reached you, the people of generosity, you (you) and we have come to you (we have come to you).” The Iraqi public celebration was noteworthy, with the arrival of the Saudi national coach on Thursday at the “Iqama” hotel in Basra.In front of the bus, the Iraqis raised the Saudi flag and sang songs and phrases of encouragement for the “Al-Akhdar” team, in an image that heartens the Arabs who won the World Cup hosted by Qatar, especially after the defeat against the Argentine national team.Bassem Al-Khazraji, an Iraqi, celebrated via ‘Twitter’ the rousing clip of the reception, saying, ‘Iraqi fans receive Saudi team bus.Have you seen this scene yet? An Arab team was welcomed in like this from fans in an Arab country?” While Bahraini journalist Muhammad Qassim described the atmosphere of the celebration in Basra as “beautiful hospitable people,” commentator of “Al-Kass Sports Channels,” Khaled Al -Hadi confirmed his happiness with “these joys,” the Iraqi News Agency reported on Friday, and the agency confirmed that “On Friday morning the Basra Corniche was filled with a large number of Iraqi families from various provinces, and its streets were filled with many vehicles coming from the Gulf for encouragement.” The agency quoted the director of the department of media of the Basra police, Bassem Ghanim al-Maliki, who stated: “The security situation in the province is safe and stable, and everyone has noticed this through the brothers of the Gulf countries roaming freely and without the escort of the forces of safety”.And the Civil Aviation Authority of Iraq confirmed on Friday that Basra International Airport is seeing a momentum in flights for upcoming Arab and Gulf delegations.And this Iraqi celebration through this unprecedented atmosphere has strengthened the high hopes among the leaders in Iraq for the success of the organization and the strengthening of Gulf cooperation with Baghdad.And the head of the Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq, Sheikh Hammam Hamoudi, said on Friday, in a statement: “We all hope that the brothers, through the Gulf 25, will learn about the reality of Iraq and its people, in so that everyone will initiate greater cooperation and integration”.Mohsen al-Mandalawi, first vice speaker of the House of Representatives, said in a statement: “There must be respect and reverence for the position of the people of Basra on generous hospitality and warm welcome to Gulf teams and fans,” calling on Iraqis to encourage all teams in the league.(Anatolia)

Sponsored Links