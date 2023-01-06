Conferment of KAILASA’s Bhushan Awards for the 64 Vedic Arts

2023/01/07 | 07:00 - Source: Iraq News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KAILASA’s Bhushan Awards is established under the guidance of and conferred by the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH), Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam, to distinguished individuals from various walks of life, professions, backgrounds, and faiths who contribute to the World and Humanity through their sincere hard work and alignment with SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam’s and KAILASA’s vision and mission of global peace, harmony, and co-existence amongst all peoples.The KAILASA’s Bhushan Awards for the 64 Vedic Arts are the highest awards given in KAILASA.



These awards are:Given to artists or those who support and promote artists.Conferred by the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism directly to the honorees.Given by the Department of Religion and Arts, the United States of KAILASA.The recipients are also given a replica of the medallion, which they can wear during any rituals/ceremonial/State functions, etc.



if the awardees so desire.Today, on the occasion of the 46th Jayanthi (birthday) celebrations of the SPH Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam, KAILASA’s Bhushan Awards for the 64 Vedic Arts is being conferred posthumously upon Richard King, founding member of King World Productions, Inc., for his outstanding and exemplary contributions in the world of art.Richard and his wife, Lauren King, have supported, nurtured, and successfully evolved various artists and productions in television and film through their production house, King World Productions.



Their contributions have enabled the evolution of traditional Vedic Arts through dance, acting.



Richard King was born in New Jersey and moved to California where he lived for many years with his family.



Over his career, he has served as the head of a radio station, started a chain of all-night boutiques, and worked as a property developer in Southern Florida.



King World Productions, started in 1964 by King’s father, Charles King, was built by Richard King and his siblings into the television industry’s dominant distributor of game and talk shows including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and The Oprah Winfrey Show.



Richard King was on the Board of Directors of The Caron Foundation, and was deeply committed to philanthropic and charitable activities worldwide.



He passed away on December 7, 2020.Lauren King is a highly respected and accomplished member of the commercial, residential, and hospitality design community since 1977.



A painting major from Carnegie-Mellon University, King applies these fine art principles and aesthetics into her 3D interior design works.



Her designs have been featured in numerous prestigious publications, such as Architectural Digest, Los Angeles Confidential, and House & Garden.



Lauren King is very involved in her community, with a strong interest in architectural preservation.



She has served on the board of the Los Angeles Conservancy, Bel Air Garden Club, as well as the executive board of the Museum of Contemporary Art.



Lauren King also serves as a Board Member of The Colleagues serving The Children’s Institute.About the United States of Kailasa: The First Sovereign Nation for HindusKAILASA is the revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation with its own sovereign territory.



It is the first nation for all of the 2 billion born and practicing Hindu diaspora worldwide.



The ancient enlightened Hindu civilization used to exist in 56 nations.



10,000 Hindu traditions flourished in 200 Hindu kingdoms and 1,700 Hindu provinces.



However, centuries of religious persecution has made Hindus orphaned with no countries representing them.



The last Hindu nation to fall was Nepal in 2007.The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH), Nithyananda Paramashivam, is the Head of 21 ancient Hindu indigenous Kingdoms of Hinduism.



The SPH is reviving Hinduism to its full glory in the United States of KAILASA, which stands for human rights and religious freedom for all Hindus worldwide, protecting Hindus from persecution in more than 100 countries.SHRIKAILASA stands for all great values enshrined in the constitution of KAILASA - the Vedas and the Agamas.



It is governed by the Sovereign Order of SHRIKAILASA, the oldest governing body for Hinduism.



SHRIKAILASA’s vision and mission is enlightened living for all of humanity, which is rooted in the fundamental principle of Advaita or “Oneness” – the idea that all beings can live in peace and harmony, and that all human beings are equal and divine and can reach their highest potential.Achievements, awards and doctorates of The SPH in brief:Revered as Teacher of Hinduism, most prolific, most viewed, read & watched on Youtube and other social mediaAuthored 300 books and 10,000 articles in 3 languages - English, Tamil and Sanskrit, translated into 50 languages with over 1000 titles.Over 20 Million copies of books and articles sold, read and downloaded.Over 10,000 hours of discourses, powerful spiritual initiations and imparting spiritual techniques for enlightenment.Enreached and enriched over 1 Billion lives digitallyRespected as propitiator of all Sacred Scriptures such as Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Shiva Sutras, Brahma Sutras, Yoga Sutras, Ashtavakra Gita, Jain Sutras, etc.Honored as the most awarded, internationally recognized Hindu leaderReviver of 73 ancient Hindu Sampradayas including the Rudrakanyas / Rudras, Rishis / Rishikas, Bhairavas / Bhairavis, SanyasisEstablisher of the Largest Hindu University - KAILASA's Nithyananda Hindu University - in the world with satellite campuses in 150 countriesEstablisher of 1000+ KAILASA enlightenment ecosystemsFounder & Reviver of over 100 Sarvajnapeethas – ancient enlightenment ecosystemsCollector of the largest Hindu library with over 1 million Hindu books, 1 million palm leaf scriptures, and over 20 million digital Hindu books.The SPH is the recipient of thousands of proclamations, recognitions and commendations from heads of Nations, diplomatic decision makers of different strata, celebrities and key contributors in the global society.



More than 60 cities across 5 countries have declared January 3rd, the Incarnation day of the SPH, as KAILASA’s SPH Nithyananda Day.The SPH holds several Guinness Records and Asia Book of awards for His contributions in reviving HinduismThe United Nations Global Development Organization (incorporated in U.S.A.) awarded The SPH the International Peace and Spiritual Award, recognizing His contribution to the Superconscious evolution of humanity (29 Oct 2018)

KAILASA's SPH 46th Jayanthi Celebrations

