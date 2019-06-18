عربي | كوردى


Erdogan attacks Istanbul's ousted mayor days before poll re-run

Erdogan attacks Istanbul's ousted mayor days before poll re-run
2019/06/18 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attacked Istanbul’s

ousted mayor on Tuesday, days before a crucial re-run of the municipal vote,

accusing him of being aligned with a US-based cleric blamed by Ankara for

orchestrating a 2016 failed coup.Ekrem Imamoglu, from the main opposition Republican People’s

Party (CHP), narrowly beat the candidate of Erdogan’s AK Party in a March

mayoral contest. After AK Party appeals, the election commission annulled the

result and ordered a re-run on June 23.That decision has brought international criticism and

accusations from Turkey’s opposition of eroding democracy. It has also unnerved

financial markets and thrown a spotlight on the AKP’s management of Turkey’s

largest city and commercial hub during its long years in power.After staying relatively quiet on the mayoral race in recent

weeks, Erdogan said on Tuesday Imamoglu was in cahoots with the network of

Fethullah Gulen, the Muslim cleric accused by Turkey of masterminding the July

15, 2016 failed coup.“Where does he stand? He is with the Gulenists,” said

Erdogan, speaking on top of a bus in the working class Istanbul district of

Sultangazi, referring to followers of Gulen.Erdogan cited tweets sent by Imamoglu on the day of the coup

but offered no other evidence.Imamoglu has denied any links with the group. In one tweet

posted on July 16, 2016, Imamoglu said Turkey should overcome the attempted

coup by pursuing democracy and peace. It was not immediately clear which tweet

Erdogan alluded to.A spokeswoman for Imamoglu was not immediately available on

Tuesday for comment.The AKP’s loss of Istanbul in the March 31 local elections

was one of the biggest setbacks for Erdogan since his Islamist-rooted party

swept to national power in 2002. The AKP also lost control of the capital

Ankara.Some commentators said Erdogan had ratcheted up his rhetoric

after a televised debate on Sunday between Imamoglu and the AKP’s mayoral

candidate, Binali Yildirim, a former prime minister and close ally of the

president.Polling company Mak Danismanlik said Imamoglu had bested his

rival in the debate, earning a lead ahead of Sunday’s vote.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW