PUK might dismiss four officials who challenged ousting Lahur Talabani: source

2023/01/07 | 15:18 - Source: Shafaq News



"The party's leadership council is weighing the decision of dismissing the four leading figures," the source concluded. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's politburo is investigating four senior officials who filed an appeal to a federal body to restore the status of the party's former co-leader, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, who was ousted following a family feud that saw his cousin, Bafel Talabani, become the seldom president of the Sulaymaniyah-based party.According to an official document on December 4th, the administrative committee of the PUK's politburo convened a meeting on December 3rd and decided to form a committee to interrogate the "comrades in the leadership council" who filed a complaint against the party in Baghdad.The committee headed by Asu Mamet will also include Sarkout Zaki and Rizgar Haji, all of whom are politburo members, according to the statement.Sources familiar with the matter said that four PUK members -Jato Salih, Sardar Haraki, Zayno Ahmed, and Pervin Kaka Hama- submitted documents to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) that prove that Sheikh Jangi is a co-president of the PUK."The party's leadership council is weighing the decision of dismissing the four leading figures," the source concluded.

