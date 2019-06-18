Home › Baghdad Post › Shanahan withdraws from consideration to be US defense secretary

Shanahan withdraws from consideration to be US defense secretary

2019/06/18 | 20:30



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn from consideration to head the US military, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding that Shanahan wanted to spend more time with his family.Trump said the secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, will be named as the new acting defense secretary. Esper had been considered a leading contender for the job if Shanahan was ultimately not confirmed.