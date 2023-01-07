Parliament to fill the gap left by the Sadrist lawmakers on Monday

2023/01/07 | 16:32 - Source: Shafaq News



Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Hilali said the Iraqi parliament's presidium and the heads of the blocs had reached an agreement to finalize the lineups.



"During the first session of the upcoming term, scheduled for Monday, the legislative body will settle this issue, and the committees will proceed with their duties," she said.



The parliament is expected to enact pivotal laws during the upcoming term, most importantly the budget law of 2023.



