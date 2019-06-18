Home › Baghdad Post › Salih highlights need to boost partnership between Iraq, Russia

Salih highlights need to boost partnership between Iraq, Russia

2019/06/18 | 20:30



Salih received on Tuesday Russian President's Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and his accompanying delegation, at the Presidential Office in Baghdad.



The president indicated the importance of enhancing the bonds of friendship and expanding cooperation between the two countries in the political, military, economic, oil and energy fields thus to serve the interests of the two friendly peoples.



Salih valued Russia's role in the fight against terrorism and its support for Iraq.







He stressed on ending the suffering of the Syrian people and empowering them for a political solution based on confronting terrorism and respecting their will in a free and dignified life.



For his Part, Lavrentiev conveyed the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings to Salih, and reiterated his country's support for the Iraqi people as well as Russia’s willingness to develop friendly relations with them.



During the meeting, they conferred about developments in the region, and confirmed the need to adopt a positive and frank dialogue among all parties in order to resolve crises in a way that ensures the region’s stability and prosperity and achieves the aspirations of its peoples.



