Iraq signs MoU with American Concrete Institute

2023/01/08 | 05:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Construction has announced that its Building Research Department signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Concrete Institute (ACI).The MoU aims to, "increase cooperation and coordination in the field of improving concrete facilities, through the preparation of research and publications, holding meetings and conferences, membership of committees, activities […]

