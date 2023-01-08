QMC CEO: Iraq will be incubator for sports events

2023/01/08 | 10:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Basra: CEO of Qatar Media Corporation H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al-Thani, (pictured) expressed his hope that Iraq would be an incubator for major sports tournaments, noting the development and readiness of the stadiums of (Gulf 25).

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he called on the Gulf fans to come and support their teams and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere of the tournament.



He also praised Qatar team’s victory over Kuwait, hoping that the team would continue at this level.

The CEO of Qatar Media Corporation thanked the people of Iraq for the organization and distinguished reception, saying: “We thank the people of Iraq for the good reception and hospitality that we have enjoyed since our arrival in Basra.



The wonderful organization and distinguished reception made us very happy, and even if we did not succeed in winning the title, we are very happy to be here.”