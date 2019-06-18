عربي | كوردى


Iran's ballistic missiles capable of hitting carriers: IRGC chief

2019/06/18 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps

said on Tuesday that Iran’s ballistic missiles were capable of hitting

“carriers in the sea” with great precision.“These missiles can hit with great precision carriers in the

sea... These missiles are domestically produced and are difficult to intercept

and hit with other missiles,” Brigadier General Hossein Salami said in a

televised speech.He said Iran’s ballistic missile technology had changed the

balance of power in the Middle East. His comments followed attacks on two oil

tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week that added to already rising tensions

between Tehran and Washington, which has increased its military presence in the

region.







