Iran's ballistic missiles capable of hitting carriers: IRGC chief

2019/06/18 | 21:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corpssaid on Tuesday that Iran’s ballistic missiles were capable of hitting“carriers in the sea” with great precision.“These missiles can hit with great precision carriers in thesea... These missiles are domestically produced and are difficult to interceptand hit with other missiles,” Brigadier General Hossein Salami said in atelevised speech.He said Iran’s ballistic missile technology had changed thebalance of power in the Middle East. His comments followed attacks on two oiltankers in the Gulf of Oman last week that added to already rising tensionsbetween Tehran and Washington, which has increased its military presence in theregion.