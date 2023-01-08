U.S. crude imports from Iraq climbed in December, EIA says

2023/01/08 | 10:20 - Source: Shafaq News



crude oil imports from Iraq exceeded eight million bpd last month, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported.



In its monthly report on U.S.



oil imports, EIA said that the U.S.



net oil imports from Iraq averaged 8.928 million bpd last December, up from 8.550 million bpd the month before.



Canada is the top boost of the U.S.



