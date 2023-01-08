No crimes reported in Halabja in 2022, police says

2023/01/08 | 12:14 - Source: Shafaq News



Police spokesperson Barzan Othman said in a press conference today that the police arrested the perpetrators of two homicides that took place outside Halabja's borders in 2022.



However, eight were killed and 68 others were injured in car accidents in the administration. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Halabja police department announced on Sunday that no crimes had been recorded in the administration during 2022.Police spokesperson Barzan Othman said in a press conference today that the police arrested the perpetrators of two homicides that took place outside Halabja's borders in 2022.However, eight were killed and 68 others were injured in car accidents in the administration.

Sponsored Links