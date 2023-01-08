KDP keen to hold election this year, official says

He added that the KDP is working to find a common base and address these differences in order to hold the election by the end of the current year. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The leader in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Serbest Lezkin, said on Sunday that the party is keen to hold the legislative election by the end of the year 2023.Lezkin said in a speech he made in Erbil today that the election was supposed to be held in 2022, but was suspended, revealing the existence of differences between political parties over the Electoral Commission and the referendum.He added that the KDP is working to find a common base and address these differences in order to hold the election by the end of the current year.

