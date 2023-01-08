Rashid stresses the need to approve 2023 budget bill

2023/01/08 | 15:36 - Source: Shafaq News



The two parties laid emphasis on the need to support the government and approve the budget bill in order to address the economic crises the country is going through, according to the statement. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq's President Abdullatif Rashid stressed on Sunday the need to approve the 2023 budget bill as soon as possible.A statement by the Presidency of the Republic said that the president met today the head of al-Hikmah (Wisdom) movement, Ammar al-Hakim, where the uhh discussed the recent developments in the country.The two parties laid emphasis on the need to support the government and approve the budget bill in order to address the economic crises the country is going through, according to the statement.

