Iraqi defence shot down drone over Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base

2023/01/08 | 15:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Defence systems at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S.forces, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base, Iraqi military sources said on Sunday.The sources said it was not clear whether the drone was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives.No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.(Reuters)