UN Security Council to meet on Syria: diplomats

2019/06/18 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The UN Security Council is due to meet on Tuesday, June 25th, in open session to discuss Syria where intense fighting is playing out between pro-government and militants, diplomats said.The meeting was not on the council agenda for the day, but it was requested by Belgium, Germany and Kuwait, non-permanent council members overseeing UN humanitarian operations in Syria, a diplomat said, AFP has said.The United States asked that political aspects of the conflict also be addressed at the meeting. Speeches by the UN under-secretaries general for political and for humanitarian affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo and Mark Lowcock, are expected, another diplomat said.In May, the council held several meetings on Syria and the situation in the rebel-held province of Idlib. The UN feared a humanitarian catastrophe if fighting in the northwest region continued.In recent weeks, Idlib has been the target of nearly daily bombardments by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia.The region was designated a demilitarised zone in September under an agreement between Russia and Turkey. This spared Idlib a major military offensive.The spike in violence in the province that is home to around three million people has left more than 400 people dead since late April and displaced 270,000 others, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The UN Security Council is due to meet on Tuesday, June 25th, in open session to discuss Syria where intense fighting is playing out between pro-government and militants, diplomats said.The meeting was not on the council agenda for the day, but it was requested by Belgium, Germany and Kuwait, non-permanent council members overseeing UN humanitarian operations in Syria, a diplomat said, AFP has said.The United States asked that political aspects of the conflict also be addressed at the meeting. Speeches by the UN under-secretaries general for political and for humanitarian affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo and Mark Lowcock, are expected, another diplomat said.In May, the council held several meetings on Syria and the situation in the rebel-held province of Idlib. The UN feared a humanitarian catastrophe if fighting in the northwest region continued.In recent weeks, Idlib has been the target of nearly daily bombardments by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia.The region was designated a demilitarised zone in September under an agreement between Russia and Turkey. This spared Idlib a major military offensive.The spike in violence in the province that is home to around three million people has left more than 400 people dead since late April and displaced 270,000 others, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.