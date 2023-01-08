Turkey's artillery, warplanes bomb PKK sites in northern Duhok

2023/01/08 | 17:22 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Turkey's military reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Duhok's northern district of Amadiyah on Sunday.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish artillery stationed in the Bamerni airport fired shells at Mount Matin, spreading fear among the civilians residing nearby.
In addition, Turkish warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on Mount Kareh which overlooks Amadiyah.
