Lawmaker calls on Iraq's media commission to reconsider its chairperson's dismissal

2023/01/08 | 18:22 - Source: Shafaq News



Earlier today, the Iraqi media commission's board voted Jasem out for "administrative irregularities" and assigned Abdul-Hakim Jasem al-Shamkhi as interim chairperson.



The board tasked the new chair with conducting a full assessment of the top officeholders in the commission within 30 days of his appointment.



The senior member of the parliamentary media and culture committee said the decision was taken without submitting any documents before the legislative body.



"They should have informed us what they know about this situation; particularly the issue related to dismissing Jasem," he said.



The lawmaker said the commission should review and retract its decision, and wait for the federal integrity commission's ruling.



"The parliamentary culture, tourism, and media committee will comment on this matter in a statement soon," he concluded.



