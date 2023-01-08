Iraq's cassation court revokes the prison sentence of a social media user who slandered al-Muhandis

2023/01/08 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News



An official document seen by Shafaq News Agency showed that the cassation court annulled a ruling against Haidar Hamid, who was sentenced to three years in prison after remarks against al-Muhandis on social media.



Al-Muhandis, along with the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US airstrike near Baghdad's international airport in January 2020.



According to the document, Hamid's case will be deferred to the criminal court for retrial.



On December 19, 2022, the PMF chairperson, Falih al-Fayyadh, waived the lawsuit against Hamid after a visit by the latter's family to his bureau.



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal court of cassation on Sunday revoked an imprisonment sentence handed to a social media user for insulting the former deputy commander of Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.An official document seen by Shafaq News Agency showed that the cassation court annulled a ruling against Haidar Hamid, who was sentenced to three years in prison after remarks against al-Muhandis on social media.Al-Muhandis, along with the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US airstrike near Baghdad's international airport in January 2020.According to the document, Hamid's case will be deferred to the criminal court for retrial.On December 19, 2022, the PMF chairperson, Falih al-Fayyadh, waived the lawsuit against Hamid after a visit by the latter's family to his bureau.

Sponsored Links