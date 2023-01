Iraq's cassation court revokes the prison sentence of a social media user who slandered al-Muhandis

2023/01/08 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal court of cassation on Sunday revoked an imprisonment sentence handed to a social media user for insulting the former deputy commander of Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.An official document seen by Shafaq News Agency showed that the cassation court annulled a ruling against Haidar Hamid, who was sentenced to three years in prison after remarks against al-Muhandis on social media.Al-Muhandis, along with the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US airstrike near Baghdad's international airport in January 2020.According to the document, Hamid's case will be deferred to the criminal court for retrial.On December 19, 2022, the PMF chairperson, Falih al-Fayyadh, waived the lawsuit against Hamid after a visit by the latter's family to his bureau.