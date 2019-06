Saairun affirms commitment to Sadr's remarks on gov't formation

2019/06/18 | 21:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saairunparliamentary bloc affirmed its commitment to leader of the Sadrist Movement Muqtadaal-Sadr's statement concerning the completion of the cabinet formation and theparliamentary committees.Sadron Monday called on "all" political blocs to authorize Prime MinisterAdil Abd Al-Mahdi to complete the government within 10 days.Sadrhad urged supporters to stage mass protests against former governments andsuggested it could happen against the current government of Abd al-Mahdi.Spokesmanof Saairun bloc Hamdallah al-Rekabi expressed his hope that the rest of thepolitical blocs deal positively with Sadr's "pure call which seeks theinterest of Iraq in the first and last place."