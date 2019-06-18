Saairun affirms commitment to Sadr's remarks on gov't formation

2019/06/18 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saairun
parliamentary bloc affirmed its commitment to leader of the Sadrist Movement Muqtada
al-Sadr's statement concerning the completion of the cabinet formation and the
parliamentary committees.Sadr
on Monday called on "all" political blocs to authorize Prime Minister
Adil Abd Al-Mahdi to complete the government within 10 days.Sadr
had urged supporters to stage mass protests against former governments and
suggested it could happen against the current government of Abd al-Mahdi.Spokesman
of Saairun bloc Hamdallah al-Rekabi expressed his hope that the rest of the
political blocs deal positively with Sadr's "pure call which seeks the
interest of Iraq in the first and last place."
