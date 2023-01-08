Al-Sudani revokes the Iraqi media commission's decision to dismiss its chairperson

2023/01/08 | 23:10 - Source: Shafaq News



Jasem, who was voted out by the members of the commission's board, was relieved from his duties for "administrative irregularities", according to an official statement.



His dismissal sparked a wave of controversy, with members of the parliamentary committees of Integrity and media casting doubts on the legal basis of the decision.



The document said that the commission's board has the power to dismiss the chairperson if he/she commits one of the regularities mentioned in the second paragraph of the commission's law 14th Article.



"Since the [dismissal] decision does not adduce any of the reasons mentioned in this paragraph, it has no legal basis and cannot be enforced," the document said.



The prime minister, according to the document, instructed Jasem to resume his duties as well.



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani revoked a decision by the Iraqi media commission to dismiss its chairperson, Nabil Jasem, an official document signed by his secretary, Yacin al-Awwadi, showed on Sunday.Jasem, who was voted out by the members of the commission's board, was relieved from his duties for "administrative irregularities", according to an official statement.His dismissal sparked a wave of controversy, with members of the parliamentary committees of Integrity and media casting doubts on the legal basis of the decision.The document said that the commission's board has the power to dismiss the chairperson if he/she commits one of the regularities mentioned in the second paragraph of the commission's law 14th Article."Since the [dismissal] decision does not adduce any of the reasons mentioned in this paragraph, it has no legal basis and cannot be enforced," the document said.The prime minister, according to the document, instructed Jasem to resume his duties as well.

Sponsored Links