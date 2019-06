Kurdish deputy PM, US delegation talk coordination to face challenges

2019/06/18 | 22:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Kurdistan'sDeputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani discussed with a US military delegation, headed by General Gregory Gruder, the mechanism of reforming the Ministry of Peshmerga.Themeeting discussed the anti-terrorism war and the need to increasecoordination between the Peshmerga and the Global Coalition, as they were fullycoordinated during the war against ISIS, a Kurdish source said.Talabanialso stressed the need to continue US assistance to carry out reforms in thePeshmerga Ministry.