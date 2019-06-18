عربي | كوردى


Kurdish deputy PM, US delegation talk coordination to face challenges

2019/06/18 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Kurdistan's

Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani discussed with a US military delegation, headed by General Gregory Gruder, the mechanism of reforming the Ministry of Peshmerga.The

meeting discussed the anti-terrorism war and the need to increase

coordination between the Peshmerga and the Global Coalition, as they were fully

coordinated during the war against ISIS, a Kurdish source said.Talabani

also stressed the need to continue US assistance to carry out reforms in the

Peshmerga Ministry.

