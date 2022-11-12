An International Multidisciplinary Research Team Reveals The Exact Dates of Climatic Events via Online Forum

2023/01/09 | 00:12 - Source: Iraq News

An international online forum "Global Crisis.Our Survival Is in Unity" was held on 12-12-22, and proposed a shift from a consumerist society to a creative one.



ATLANTA , GA, USA, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 12, 2022, the International Online Forum "Global Crisis.



Our Survival is in Unity" presented the results of 26 years of research on the real causes of climate change.



This scientific report was the result of the joint efforts of hundreds of scientists and thousands of volunteers.



The forum was broadcasted live in 150 languages simultaneously.The forum featured a video presentation demonstrating the devastating events that will take place on this fateful day in the Mariana Trench, the deepest point on Earth.



The presentation also discusses the 24,000-year cataclysmic cycle that is currently underway and how it will affect the world's economy, and social & geopolitical spheres.The report reveals important information on the current state of the planet, including the reasons behind melting glaciers, boiling oceans, and the stopping of the Gulf Stream.



It also delves into the topic of falsified earthquake data and the events of 1995, as well as the processes occurring on Earth and other planets.Additionally, the report discusses the amount of time humanity has to address this issue and what the future holds for the climate.Today, we have a sufficient number of facts that testify to various changes on the planet that have occurred in a relatively short period of time.



These include the acceleration of tectonic plate movement, an increase in the rate of activity of various processes, the aggravation of global issues such as seismic, volcanic, and solar activity, the change of the Earth's magnetic field and the drift velocity of its magnetic poles, the shift of the Earth's axis, and the change of the planet's albedo and orbital parameters.



There has also been an increase in surface temperature, the melting of permafrost, a reduction in the area and mass of land and polar sea ice, rising sea and ocean levels, changes in river flow, and an increase in severe weather phenomena such as droughts, floods, and typhoons.



These changes, which are occurring in the Earth's lithosphere, hydrosphere, and atmosphere, have been widely documented.Global climate change is already affecting the health, living conditions, and sustenance of people on all continents.



The observed increase in the frequency and severity of global catastrophes indicates that in the coming decades, they will have catastrophic consequences for civilization as a whole, with unprecedented levels of destruction and loss of life.



Humanity is approaching the peak of this phase and has now entered the era of global climate change, a complex, interdisciplinary problem that touches on social, economic, and ecological aspects.



This is no longer a purely scientific issue, and it is crucial that we address it immediately.The international online forum "Global Crisis.



The international online forum "Global Crisis.

Our Survival Is in Unity" was held on November 12, 2022, and proposed a shift from a consumerist society to a creative one through the incorporation of the 8 pillars of the Creative Society into the constitutions of every country.

