2023/01/09 | 06:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Kurdistan Regional Goverment: According to the strategic program set by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), by the end of 2025, all services in Kurdistan will be managed digitally and electronically and no paper will be used.The Prime Minister's vision for the issue of digitalization of government institutions and services has been made […]

read more KRG Digitises several Major Services first appeared on Iraq Business News.