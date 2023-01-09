Cabinet approves 200-MW Solar Plant in Karbala


2023/01/09 | 06:00 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Iraqi government has approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Council for Energy (59 of 2022) to build a new 200-MW solar power plant in Karbala governorate.

The decison was made at this week's cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani.

In December 2021, the Cabinet approved a the contract […]

