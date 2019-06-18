عربي | كوردى


Parliamentary delegation participates in the 4 Arab permanent committees of parliament
2019/06/18 | 22:40
INA – BAGHDAD



Iraqi parliamentary delegation participated in the meetings of the four permanent committees for Arab parliaments held in Arab League, Cairo.



The Iraqi committees that were included are the committees of foreign affairs, policy, national security, economic affairs, finance, legislative affairs, law affairs, human rights, social affairs, education, culture, women and youth.



The Iraqi MPs will present the items of each committee towards the agenda of the meetings.











