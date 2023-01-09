Iraq’s Council to take the necessary measures in Soleimani and Al-Muhandis’ case

2023/01/09 | 13:12 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said, on Monday, It would make all efforts in following up on the issue of assassinating the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and the commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.An Iraqi judicial delegation arrives in Tehran last week to participate in the talks with the Iranian side regarding this issue.In a statement, the Council pointed out that the Iraqi delegation exchanged information about the investigation into this crime.The statement quoted the delegation as saying, that the judiciary would take the necessary measures against anyone involved in this case.Last week, on the anniversary of the assassination of Al-Muhandis, and Soleimani, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq, Faeq Zaidan considered the US operation, a "treacherous crime."Zaidan stressed that the judiciary would take legal measures against whoever was involved in assassinating "the leaders of victory." Recalling the arrest warrant against the former US president, Donald Trump, "who confessed to committing the crime."In January 2020, the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi PMF commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a US air strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

